Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is joining the statewide initiative titled Georgia’s Coast is Not an Ashtray, a cigarette litter prevention program.
Entities in Georgia’s six coastal counties are utilizing a $10,000 Keep America Beautiful cigarette litter prevention program grant to place the receptacles, and launch a targeted coastal educational outreach initiative.
Made of cellulose acetate, a type of plastic, cigarette butts are the nation’s number one most littered item and do not easily biodegrade. When wet, cigarette butts become toxic litter, leaching toxins and posing potential dangers to coastal ecosystems and their native inhabitants. As part of the two-year coast-wide program, 142 cigarette waste receptacles will be placed near water bodies in coastal Georgia public spaces.
Pictured are Christy Trowbridge, from left, and Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and Katy Smith of the UGA Marine Extension & Georgia Sea Grant.