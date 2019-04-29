Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Two local businesses and organizations have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises Brunswick’s Space Place and Rebuilding Together of Glynn received “Clean Sweep” awards for the first quarter of 2019. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, Doris Carter, Wanda Meunier and Lea King-Badyna.