Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Kicking off Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling campaign, the Home Depot in Brunswick recently awarded five local members of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia with live Christmas trees of their own.
To promote the KGIB Christmas tree recycling effort, the students participated in an art contest to design their ultimate Christmas tree. The winning artists also received certificates, ornaments and KGIB goodie bags.
Eight community drop of sites will be available this year through Jan. 9 for real Christmas trees (no artificial trees, no decorations) and locations can be found at KGIB.ORG.
Jan. 9 to 12 non-working string holiday lights can be dropped off at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick for recycling.
Pictured are Patrick Dolan of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, from left; recipients Giselle Santiago, Cameron Niedzwiecki, Ta’Nauriah Jackson, Amy Negrellos-Aguilar, Kimberly Hill and Daniel Jones of the Home Depot.