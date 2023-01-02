121222_tree
Buy Now

Submitted by Lea King-Badyna

Kicking off Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling campaign, the Home Depot in Brunswick recently awarded five local members of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia with live Christmas trees of their own.

To promote the KGIB Christmas tree recycling effort, the students participated in an art contest to design their ultimate Christmas tree. The winning artists also received certificates, ornaments and KGIB goodie bags.

Eight community drop of sites will be available this year through Jan. 9 for real Christmas trees (no artificial trees, no decorations) and locations can be found at KGIB.ORG.

Jan. 9 to 12 non-working string holiday lights can be dropped off at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick for recycling.

Pictured are Patrick Dolan of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, from left; recipients Giselle Santiago, Cameron Niedzwiecki, Ta’Nauriah Jackson, Amy Negrellos-Aguilar, Kimberly Hill and Daniel Jones of the Home Depot.

More from this section

Seeing your world better

Seeing your world better

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

Jay Jaynes, owner of St. Simons Cars and Classics has decades of experience in the automobile industry, and he still does business the old-fashioned way. When you pay a visit to the dealership on Glynn Avenue, near the foot of the FJ Torras Causeway, it’s easy to sense the difference. Althou…