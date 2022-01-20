Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently hosted its Volunteer Recognition breakfast.
Ten community volunteer and partner awards were presented for the calendar year 2021 those were: Community Partner of the Year/Non-Profit: College of Coastal Georgia Rotaract Club; Community Partner of the Year/Profit, Georgia Sea Grill; Outstanding Public Service/City Government, Deborah McCauley-Craig; Outstanding Public Service/County Government, Timothy Bane; Outstanding Elected Official, Mayor Cornell Harvey; Environmental Steward of the Year, Jennifer & Mike Hatcher; Horizon Award, Logan Hildreth; Shining Star Award, Monica del Cid; Hindery Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer of the Year Award, Gail Chandler; Bootsie Mason Award of Excellence, Clement Cullens. Each recipient received a custom-made award hand crafted from scrap wood and bicycle parts created by Terry Trowbridge.
Pictured are some of the recipients, on the front row are former Mayor Cornell Harvey, from left, Monica del Cid, Olivia Terry, Logan Hildreth, Deborah McCauley-Craig and Lea King-Badyna.
On the back row are Tim Bane, from left, Zack Gowen and Clement Cullens.
Not pictured are Gail Chandler, AJ Salinas, Jennifer Hatcher and Mike Hatcher.