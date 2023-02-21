022023_litter
Submitted by Lea King-Badnya

For the 13th consecutive year, UGA Marine Extension Service and Georgia Sea Grant staff partnered with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to complete the Glynn County Community Litter Index.

A (KAB) litter measurement tool, the index enables KAB affiliates to utilize trained scorers in assessing the visual impact litter has on their communities. The results allow affiliates to assess the litter situation in their communities with the aim of achieving long-term sustainable results.

The litter index data helps determine the types of litter prevention and community improvement programs to implement locally.

Glynn County’s Community Litter Index results are utilized by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful, Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Glynn County government and the City of Brunswick.

Pictured are KGIB’s Heather Wilson, from left; UGA Marine Extension Service / Georgia Sea Grant’s Bryan Fluech, Lisa Gentit and Courtney McGill.

