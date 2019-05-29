Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
The 11th annual Keep Golden Isles Beautiful clean and green golf tournament held recently at the Brunswick Country Club raised funds supporting programs, projects and initiatives to keep the Golden Isles clean, green and beautiful. Winners included: first place – Jerry Interval, Ben Tompkins, Wes Fennel and Brooks Hulsey; second place – Daniel McGahee, Quinn Barnett, John Nelson and Trey Godley; third place – Dan Hogan, Al Coty, Steve Mosher and Buck Cavalier; fourth place – Michael Kaufman, Brian Corry, Clement Cullens and Tom Reagan; closest to the hole winners: Clement Cullens, Ben Tompkins and Brooks Hulsey.
Pictured are the 2019 KGIB Clean & Green Golf Tournament 1st place winners Jerry Interval, tournament director Dan Hogan, and Ben Tompkins.