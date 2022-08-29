Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
The 14th annual Keep Golden Isles Beautiful “clean and green” golf tournament held recently at the Brunswick Country Club raised funds to support programs, projects and initiatives to keep the Golden Isles “clean, green and beautiful.” Winners included: first place — Luke Pigge, Dru Love, Alex Flores and Anthony Aloi; second place — Mike Hulsey, Brad Hummel, Bo Broadwell and Frank Dekle; third place — Brian Strickland, Brian Ginn, Josh Ferguson and Burt James; fourth place — Tony Reyna, Lance Rittenhouse, Eddie Wildsmith and Clint Carter; closest to the hole winners: Patrick Osborne, Brad Hummel, Ronnie Brannen and Lance Rittenhouse.
Pictured are the second place winners Mike Hulsey, from left, Brad Hummel, Bo Broadwell and Frank Dekle.