Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
The Golden Isles Track Club continued their GA/FL football weekend community betterment tradition by assisting Keep Golden Isles Beautiful in litter cleanup efforts. Runners and walkers removed litter from Neptune Park, Postell Park and Fun Zone areas and parking lots following a Fun Run through the St. Simons village and surrounding neighborhoods.
Participating track club members received GITC refillable water bottles and Starbucks reusable cups. Pictured are Vince Marchionna, from left, Marsha McCrea, Ann LeVasser, Tavel Cowan, Jim Karentinos, Jack and Dottie Brodhag, Orrie McCrea, Ania, Aleksander and Konstantino Karentinos, Connie Chancey, Wesley Sharpe, Barbara Browne, Wanda Hamilton, Hal and Sue Glazer and Ray Miller. Not pictured were Lori and Mike Tigani, Leslie Thomas, Marie Broton, Linda Olsen.