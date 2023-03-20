Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Five local businesses and organizations have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: Chubs Diner and The Grace Place received “Clean Sweep” awards for the fourth quarter of 2022; Tipsy McSways and the Coastal Georgia Historical Society were each honored with five-year distinctions; and Ace Garden Center received the Clean Sweep 10-year award.
These businesses maintain clean and green properties in heavily traveled areas, removing litter left behind by others. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and Isles Chamber of Commerce.
A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are the Rev. Ron Scarboro, from left, Lea King-Badyna, Dawn Hart, Sherri Jones, Heather Cason, Susan Bates and Connor Rankin.