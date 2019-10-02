Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Reducing landfill waste is the focus of the annual Keep Golden Isles Beautiful 2019 School Recycling Challenge and the public is invited to support local schools in this Oct. 7-18 endeavor.
Partners in Education, PTAs, businesses and members of the public are invited to take part in the challenge as well by collecting and donating used oral care products, pens/highlighters/markers and cereal bags to participating local public, private and home schools and institutions of higher education. Simply contact Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to verify a school’s challenge participation and then arrange to drop collected items by the school Oct. 7-18.
The collected items will be recycled via TerraCycle, an organization focusing on non-traditional recycling and eliminating the idea of waste.
The challenge is made possible by a Hello GoodBuy community grant.
For challenge information, to verify school participation or to register for the 2019 School Recycling Challenge, contact Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at info.kbgib@gmail.com or 912/279.1490.