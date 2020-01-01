Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Celebrating community and honoring volunteers was the focus of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s recent Volunteer Recognition luncheon. Ten community volunteer and partner awards were presented: Community Partner of the Year/NonProfit, Epworth-By-The-Sea; Community Partner of the Year/Profit, GP Cellulose Brunswick Mill; Outstanding Public Official, Commissioner Felicia Harris; Outstanding Public Service/City Government, Gerald Buggs; Outstanding Public Service/County Government, Customer Service Team; Environmental Steward of the Year, Glynn 4-H; Horizon Award, Genae Wilson; Shinning Star Award, Allison Simpson; Lynell Stapleton Volunteer of the Year, Boy Scout Troop 224; Bootsie Mason Award, Karen Bass. Each recipient received a custom made award crafted from scrap wood and bicycle parts. The event was sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System.
Pictured on the front row, are Gerald Buggs, from left, Jay Wright and Genae Wilson. On the middle row are Donna Stewart, from left, Mallery Hale, Allison Simpson, Cathrine Davies, Tonya Mattox and Jan Carr. On the back row are Beth Walker, Clement Cullens, Christy Trowbridge, Lea King-Badyna and Randal Morris
Not pictured is Karen Bass, Commissioner Felicia Harris and Bobby Thrift.