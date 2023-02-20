Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently hosted its volunteer recognition breakfast.
Ten community volunteer and partner awards were presented for the calendar year 2022: Community Partner of the Year/Non-Profit, The Torras Foundation; Community Partner of the Year/Profit, Savannah Bee Company; Outstanding Public Service/City Government, Garrow Alberson; Outstanding Public Service/County Government, Paul Andrews; Outstanding Elected Official, Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski; Environmental Steward of the Year, Mara Lockard; Horizon Award, Geoffrey Gable, Jr.; Shining Star Award, Iglesia Aventista Del Septimo Dia; Hindery Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer of the Year Award, Dazzlin Divaz Social Club; Bootsie Mason Award of Excellence, Dawn Franco. Each recipient received a custom-made award hand crafted from scrap wood and bicycle parts created by Terry Trowbridge.
Pictured are Walter Rafolski, from left, Paul Andrews, Garrow Alberson, Samantha Weldon, Cheramy Halett, Teja Pinkney and Daniel Escalante.
On the front row are Lea King-Badyna, from left, Mara Lockard, Dawn Franco, Monica del Cid, Geoffrey Gable Jr., Michael Torras, Marcie Haney and Daren Pietsch.