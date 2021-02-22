Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently held a volunteer recognition breakfast. With just a staff of two, the educational nonprofit depends on volunteer effort, community/government partners and financial supporters to further community betterment activities, projects and initiatives.
Ten community volunteer and partner awards were presented for the calendar year 2020: Community Partner of the Year/Non-Profit, Keep Liberty Beautiful and Keep Savannah Beautiful; Community Partner of the Year/Profit, Teamwork Services; Outstanding Public Service/City Government, Brunswick Downtown Development Authority; Outstanding Public Service/County Government, Jack Franklin; Environmental Steward of the Year, Golden Isles FFA; Horizon Award, Marsh’s Edge Green Task Force; Shining Star Award, Gary Vaughan; Hindery Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer of the Year (inaugural), Sharon and Rick Hindery; Hindery Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer of the Year Award: The Bobbitt Foundation; Bootsie Mason Award, Dan Hogan. Each recipient received a custom-made award hand crafted from scrap wood and bicycle parts created by Christy and Terry Trowbridge.
Pictured on the front row are Edith Blash, from left, Linda Mincey, Dr. Ella Green, Sharon Hindery, Rick Hindery, Jennifer Krouse, Marcia MacGuire, Lisa Choeun, Dr. Karen Bell, Theresa Rapolla, Willa Lewis, Willie Cato and Lea King-Badyna. On the middle row, are Clement Cullens, from left, Amy Stalvey, Jack Franklin, Dan Hogan, Rhadora Tuten, Tonya Bell, Pam Morris and Dylan Lukitsch. On the back row are Gary Vaughan, left, and Mathew Hill.