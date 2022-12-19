Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently presented Heritage Christian Academy seventh grader Logan Kuykendall with its Coastal Visionary Art Award, a custom made art supply caddy created from upcycled items and filled with colored art pencils along with a goody bag containing KGIB swag, a certificate and a book.
Selected from the CoastFest student art contest, Logan’s creation, hammerhead shark swimming through outer space, was a unique perspective combining marine life and constellations.
Pictured are Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive assistant Heather Wilson, left, and Coastal Visionary Art Award recipient Logan Kuykendall.