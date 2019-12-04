120419_KGIB_Coastal Visionary Art Award
Buy Now

Submitted by Lea King-Badyna

Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently presented Needwood Middle School student Stella Pollision with its Coastal Visionary art award, a unique art supply caddy created from upcycled items and filled with colored art pencils. Selected from the CoastFest student art contest, Marissa’s creation, a sea star collage made from magazine pieces and words, was full of movement and vibrancy.

Pictured are Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna, left, and Coastal Visionary Art Award recipient Stella Pollison.

More from this section

Photographer's exhibit hosted in historic building

Photographer's exhibit hosted in historic building

Recently, more than 300 attendees gathered at the historic Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick to get a peek at the plans for the future Port City loft apartments and to see the large-scale fine art photography of Benjamin Galland.

Gibbons honored by Omega Psi Phi

Gibbons honored by Omega Psi Phi

Audrey Gibbons was recently awarded the Citizen of the Year award by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. She was chosen based on her involvement with the county, as well as the Democratic party.

St. Francis Xavier hosts fundraiser

St. Francis Xavier hosts fundraiser

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School recently hosted its Crusaders Autumn Bash, the private school’s largest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised enable the school to continue its mission to nourish and enrich students in a Christ-centered community, while providing a rigorous academic program.