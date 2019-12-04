Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently presented Needwood Middle School student Stella Pollision with its Coastal Visionary art award, a unique art supply caddy created from upcycled items and filled with colored art pencils. Selected from the CoastFest student art contest, Marissa’s creation, a sea star collage made from magazine pieces and words, was full of movement and vibrancy.
Pictured are Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna, left, and Coastal Visionary Art Award recipient Stella Pollison.