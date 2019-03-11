KGIB honors congregation

032019_KGIB
The Rev. Gary Cumby and the New Beginning Fellowship recently celebrated 10 years of participation in Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Adopt-A-Highway program. For a decade, parishioners have performed quarterly litter pickups along a designated 1 mile stretch of roadway and along the way fulfilled 196 volunteer opportunities, amassed 234 cumulative volunteer hours and removed 2,165 pounds of roadway/public space trash — directly helping keep the Golden Isles clean, green and beautiful. In recognition of this community service milestone, Cumby was presented a 10-year service certificate from KGIB executive director Lea King-Badyna. For more Adopt-A-Highway program information, contact KGIB: info.kbgib@gmail.com or 279-1490.

Pictured are Cumby, left, and King-Badyna.

Brunswick Kiwanis adds members

Brunswick Kiwanis adds members

Brunswick Kiwanis Club recently welcomed two new members, Lisa Grimes and Pam Timbes. They were sponsored and inducted by Carlton Morrison, a long time Kiwanian, and Kim Antic, Kiwanis membership chairperson. Kiwanis meets for lunch Mondays at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.