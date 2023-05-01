050123_KGIB-2
Buy Now

Submitted by By Lea King-Badyna

Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill recently continued its commitment to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful (KGIB) local community betterment efforts with a $5,000 donation towards the group’s projects and initiatives.

Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill is the title sponsor of KGIB’s Marsh Madness effort, that saw 31 salt marsh and marsh adjacent cleanups this past March, resulting in 7.8 tons of trash and debris removed by volunteers from this valuable natural resource.

Pictured are KGIB’s Lea King- Badyna, left, and Heather Wilson.

More from this section

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…