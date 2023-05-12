Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently received a 2022 Governor’s Circle Award for its achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability.
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation (KGBF) presented the award in recognition of exemplary performance in litter reduction, waste minimization and community greening. To qualify for the Governor’s Circle Award, affiliates must be certified and in good standing with Keep America Beautiful (KAB), the national nonprofit that oversees state and local programing.
Additionally, the affiliate must be an active member of the KGBF network. Certified KAB affiliates are required to effect meaningful, positive and lasting change by directly addressing community needs in the areas of litter prevention, recycling, waste reduction and beautification.
Pictured are Heather Wilson, left, and Lea King-Badyna with the award.