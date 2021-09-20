Submitted Lea King Badnya
The 13th annual Keep Golden Isles Beautiful “clean and green” golf tournament held recently at the Brunswick Country Club raised funds supporting programs, projects and initiatives to keep the Golden Isles clean, green and beautiful. Winners included: First place winners were Al Coty, Steve Mosher, Buck Cavalier and Dan Hogan; second place winners were Wes Fennel, Ben Tompkins, Tom Cason and Jerry Interval; third place winners were Lucas White, Nick Sink, Matt Bittain and Daniel McGahee; fourth place winners were Ronnie Row, Robert Tatro, Alan Thrower and Mike Williamson. Closest to the hole winners were Matt Jones and Doug Harris.
Pictured are first place winners 2021 KGIB Clean & Green Golf Tournament Al Coty, Steve Mosher, Buck Cavalier and Dan Hogan.