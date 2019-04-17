Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Members of the third annual Brunswick City-wide Cleanup planning committee show off volunteer safety vests and work gloves made possible by a $1,000 Georgia Power donation. The City-wide Cleanup is a partnership between the City of Brunswick, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority. Individual and team registration is happening NOW for the April 27th Cleanup. Call 912-267-5500 to register. Pictured on the back row are Glynn County Commissioner Alan Booker, from left; Doris Carter; Jim Drumm; Chris Jones; on the middle row are Beatrice Soler, from left; Brenda White Diass; on the front row are Darlene Wymes, from left; Sharon Hindery and Rick Hindery.