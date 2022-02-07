Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Five local businesses and organizations have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: Glynn Eye Care and St. Andrews CME Church received “Clean Sweep” awards for the fourth quarter of 2021; Indigo Coastal Shanty and UGA Marine Extension & Georgia Sea Grant (Brunswick Station) were each honored with five-year distinctions; and Epworth by the Sea received the Clean Sweep 10-year award.
These businesses maintain clean and green properties in heavily traveled areas, removing litter left behind by others. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.
Pictured are Lea King-Badyna, from left, Kimy Keener, Katy Smith, Karen Giovengo, Joel Willis, Audrey Gibbons and the Rev. George Jackson. Not pictured were Lorenzo McCloud, Valerice Bell and Judah Lynch.