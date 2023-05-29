Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Two local entities have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: Gather Thrift & Café and The Village Inn & Pub received Clean Sweep awards for the first quarter of 2023.
Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.
Pictured are Patrick Whittenburg, Andrew Jones, Elena Edwards of Gather Thrift & Café; Pat Lynch, Chelsea Hill of The Village Inn & Pub; Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.