Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
A local nonprofit organization and business have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises. St. Athanasius Episcopal Church and The Brunswick News received “Clean Sweep” awards for the third quarter of 2019. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and The Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB, from left; Brandi Whitfield, Gladys Lyde, Sandy Jones of St. Athanasius, and Bill Cranford, advertising director of The Brunswick News.