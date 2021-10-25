Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Two local entities have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: Veterans Memorial Park, maintained by Creative Landscaping, and Silver Bluff Brewery received “Clean Sweep” awards for the third quarter of 2021. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.
Pictured are Lea King Badyna, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director, from left; Cher and Jay Sulkowsky of Creative Landscaping; and Jack Franklin, Glynn County Public Works.