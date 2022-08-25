Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Two local entities have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: the St. Simons Island Public Library and iHeartMedia received Clean Sweep awards for the second quarter of 2022.
Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the Brunswick- Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Geri Mullis, from left, and Hesper Montford, both of Marshes of Glynn Libraries and St. Simons Island Public Library; Kali Kold, IHeart Media; and Lea King-Badyna, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.