Submitted by Lea King-Badnya

Four local businesses and organizations have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: The Dunbar Creek Plantation HOA Volunteers and Golden Isles Pharmacy received “Clean Sweep” awards for the first quarter of 2020; and the Glynn Learning Center and Duckworth Tire Company were each honored with second quarter 2020 distinctions. Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.

Pictured are Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, from left; Robert Pope of Glynn Learning Center; Sandy Turbidy and Miriam Lancaster of Golden Isles Fund for Trees; Jim Fraser, Linda Usrey, Jayne Monroe of Dunbar Creek Plantation HOA Volunteers;

On the back row are Dave Austin and Robert Harrell of Glynn County Public Works.

