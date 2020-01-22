Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Five local businesses and organizations have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises: Fort Frederica National Monument and The Wick received Clean Sweep awards for the fourth quarter of 2019; the Glynn County Airport Commission and Grandy’s Country Cupboard were each honored with five-year distinctions; and the College of Coastal Georgia received the Clean Sweep 10-year award.
Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and The Brunswick News.
A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.
Pictured are Cedric King, from left, Rob Burr, Terra Winslett, Dr. Michelle Ham, Brandon Letson, Dr. Michelle Johnston, Paul Melchor, Sydne Tursky, Michael Seibert, Karen Hartley, Tom Hartley, and Lea King-Badyna.