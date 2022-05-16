Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Two local entities have been recognized for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises. New Glory Christian Center and Wommack Dentistry received Clean Sweep Awards for the first quarter of 2022.
Clean Sweep Awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener. Pictured are Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, from left, Jacqueline Hall, Marie Hall, Pastor Sharon Green and the Rev. Raymond Green of New Glory Christian Center.