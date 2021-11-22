112221_KGIB_GITC

Submitted by Lea King-Badnya

The Golden Isles Track Club recently teamed with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to assist in GA/FL weekend trash removal duties. Members removed litter from Neptune Park, Postell Park, the village/pier and Fun Zone parking lots as well as other surrounding areas. In total, they collected approximately 580 lbs of trash including over 400 cigarette butts.

Pictured on the front row are Leslie Thomas, from left, Jasmine Gette, Tracy Carver, Connie Chancy, Marsha McCrea, Lesley Leonard, Sammy Nedlouf, and Scott Crawford. On the back row are Orrie McCrea, from left, Nate Marco, Dr. Gette, Fred Collins, Vince Marchionna, Jennifer Holmes, Diana Cannon and Wesley Shoyl, Brian Blue. Not Pictured is organizer Linda Olsen.

