Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful welcomes new KGIB Board of Director members Jesse LaGrand, Rob Brown and Cheston Bromell.
A community-based 501C3 education nonprofit, KGIB is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors that works super hard to raise funds, provide support and help in KGIB efforts however they can. Serving the Golden Isles since 1979, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is a Keep America Beautiful and Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation affiliate and focuses on waste reduction and recycling, litter prevention, community greening, water resource awareness and education.
Pictured are LaGrand, from left, Brown and Bromell.