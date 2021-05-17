Two local entities have received Clean Sweep Awards — Marsh’s Edge and St. Paul Baptist Missionary Church. The awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and The Brunswick News. Pictured are Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, from left; Chris Thorpe of St. Paul Baptist Church and Marcia Maguire of Marsh’s Edge.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful hosts Clean Sweep awards
- Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
-
-
- Comments
More from this section
The Coastal Outreach Soccer program recently marked an important moment of success for two players.
Cutting operations are on hold as engineers moved in Saturday to make a post-fire assessment of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the remains which became engulfed in thick black smoke and raging flames early Friday afternoon.
A hospital is comprised of many departments and team members, from medical staff such as doctors, nurses and technicians to nonclinical departments, including environmental services, safety and security, and facilities. Working together, they strive to keep our community as healthy as possib…
Fire broke out inside what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound early Friday afternoon, possibly sparked by handheld welding torches used in precise cutting operations, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Five tugboats spraying seawater are attacking a fire Friday afternoon in what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
On a recent school day at Glynn Academy, a student walked into Cathy McCloskey’s office and asked if the rumor was true. Could she really dead-lift more than the school’s football players?
- School district hosts vaccine clinics for all staff
- Health system offering vaccine clinics, criteria for eligibility expand today
- Links president appointed to state health equity council
- Courts set to resume jury trials
- Lifting of COVID restrictions in other states has commissioners reconsidering alcohol delivery
Latest News
- AT&T signs deal to combine media biz with Discovery
- AT&T to combine sprawling media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal as cord-cutting threats broadcast media
- As prisons close, communities look to repurpose buildings
- Germany nears accord with Namibia on colonial-era killings
- About 88% of children qualify for monthly payments in July
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Tugboats work to corral a fire on the Golden Ray
- Local nurse headed to Olympic weightlifting world championship
- Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt
- Sides in Arbery case argument for, against jailhouse phone calls
- Car plunges off trailer and over bridge into the marsh
- Arbery's father, murder defendants in same courtroom for first time
- Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire
- Gas prices going up in Georgia
- Satan is the father of lies
- Georgia to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.