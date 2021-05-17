051021_cleansweep
Two local entities have received Clean Sweep Awards — Marsh’s Edge and St. Paul Baptist Missionary Church. The awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and The Brunswick News. Pictured are Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, from left; Chris Thorpe of St. Paul Baptist Church and Marcia Maguire of Marsh’s Edge.

Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Cutting operations are on hold as engineers moved in Saturday to make a post-fire assessment of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the remains which became engulfed in thick black smoke and raging flames early Friday afternoon.

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

A hospital is comprised of many departments and team members, from medical staff such as doctors, nurses and technicians to nonclinical departments, including environmental services, safety and security, and facilities. Working together, they strive to keep our community as healthy as possib…

Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Fire broke out inside what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound early Friday afternoon, possibly sparked by handheld welding torches used in precise cutting operations, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.