Submitted by Connie Brogan

The annual Karma Yoga Food Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Winn Dixie in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island.

A group of local yoga teachers will be accepting donations of food and money for Sparrows Nest, a food pantry based in Brunswick.

Due to Covid-19, the need for assistance is greater this year with many folks unemployed due to business closures and limited hours of operation in other businesses.

Pictured are Jen Hatcher, from left, Connie Brogan, Anne Coyle and Lee Dyson.

