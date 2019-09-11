Submitted by Brooke Blews
The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles (JWAGI) recently installed a second Confidence Closet in the Teen Room at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick. These cabinets are stocked with hygiene products that teens can access free of charge. The organization continues to take donations to stock the closets. Male and female times are needed, including feminine hygiene products, unisex soap/body wash, deodorant and more. The drop off locations are Cloister Collection, Coastal Foot & Ankle, Engel & Volkers of Golden Isles, Seaside Ophthalmology, St. Simons Drugs, and Merrill Lynch on St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.jwagi.org. Pictured are Tania McRae, left, and Brooke Budd.