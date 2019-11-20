JWAGI joins the Junior League

The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles announced that they have become the newest affiliating member of the Association of Junior Leagues International and will now be known as the Junior League of the Golden Isles (JLGI).
The Junior League of the Golden Isles focuses on empowering families in the Golden Isles with an emphasis on supporting the community’s youth. Outreach programs include Backpack Buddies, Books in the Home, special projects with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, and a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia to provide early elementary literacy programs, financial literacy programs and to maintain three Confidence Closets with personal hygiene products.
A private event was held Nov. 6 at The Art House on St. Simons Island to introduce the new name and unveil the new logo. Pictured are the members at the event.