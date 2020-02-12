Submitted by Jennifer Morrow
Junior League of the Golden Isles (JLGI) recently installed a fourth Confidence Closet at Coastal College of Georgia in Brunswick.
Members stock the closet with a variety of hygiene products that college students can access, free of charge, as needed.
The community is encouraged to support the JLGI’s Confidence Closet Project by donating needed items including feminine hygiene products, unisex soap/body wash, hair care products for a variety of hair types, deodorant, oral hygiene products, shaving products, personal care wipes, laundry travel sink packets, and stain sticks.
Items may be dropped off at the following locations: Cloister Collection on St. Simons Island; Coastal Foot & Ankle; Engel & Volkers of Golden Isles; Seaside Ophthalmology; St. Simons Drugs; and, Merrill Lynch on St. Simons Island. Items can also be purchased via the Amazon wishlist via a search. Pictured are Katie Widener, from left, Kelsey Rios, CCGA student body president, Christina Squires and Jennifer Morrow.