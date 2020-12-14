Submitted by Grace Moxley
The Junior League of the Golden Isles (JLGI) recently awarded a $2,000 Kids Who Care Scholarship to De’von Rogers, a fifth-grade student at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School. De’von was selected by the National Youth Leadership Foundation to attend their Pathways to STEM Envision Elementary Summer Program, a six-day workshop in summer 2021 held in Atlanta. His gifted teacher, Allyson Garrison, a JLGI member, nominated him to receive the scholarship in hopes of ensuring his ability to attend the program. JLGI was pleased to provide their first ever scholarship to De’von for this camp.
De’von, age 11, is the oldest of five children. He loves learning, soccer and reading. His favorite subject at school is science.
Pictured is JLGI president Nicole Rodgers, left, and De’von.