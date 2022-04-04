032822_ROTC
Submitted by Meredith Magnus

The Glynn Academy Marine Corp JROTC recently received funds that allowed them to purchase a traveling trailer for their events.

Pictured on the back row are donors Robbie Turner of Turner & Associates Insurance; James Vivenzio of Coldwell Banker Access Realty; David Manning of Manning Aviation; Meredith Magnus, Gen. Robert Magnus, USMC (Ret.); and Emmitt Nolan, representing Congressman Buddy and Amy Carter. A number of donors were unable to make the photo opportunity.

Pictured on the front row are Cadet Capt. Amalia Hanly, from left, Cadet Staff Sergeant Isabelle Zantow, Cadet Gunnery Sergeant Rheanna Watson and Cadet First Lieutenant Justin Puryear.

