Submitted by Cynthia Bauer

Jennifer Johnson was recently given an American Red Cross Service Award for her significant contributions to the blood program organized by the Coastal Georgia Association of Nursing Students (CGANS).

Johnson has been involved in a year-long effort involving the organization, recruitment, leadership and logistics which supported seven monthly blood drives, collecting 188 units of blood.

She also received a recruitment metal for inviting and tracking the donations of 10, first time donors. Johnson also was recognized with a Red Cord for personally organizing drives that collected 20 units or more of blood.

Johnson is pictured with her certificate.

