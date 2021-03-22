Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick hosted Mel Gaines, the director of the Brunswick Job Corps.
Job Corps is a no cost education and career technical training program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor that helps young people ages 16 to 24 improve the quality of their lives through career technical and academic training.
Pictured are Gary Wise, president; from left, Randy Pifer, secretary/treasurer; the Rev. Mel Gaines; Mitch Strickland, vice-president; and Bill Foster, vice-president elect.