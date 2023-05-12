050123_JICA
Buy Now

Submitted by Craig Peterson

The Jekyll Island Citizens Association (JICA) recently held a meeting. Its program was Colonial Agriculture on Jekyll Island, presented by Jim McKenna, Ph.D. professor emeritus at Virginia Tech.

The presentation discussed agriculture on Jekyll Island from the days of the Native American inhabitants up to the beginning of the Jekyll Island Club era and how those very early harvests were instrumental in the success of the young Georgia colony.

Pictured are Craig Patterson, JICA president, from left, Mckenna and Joanne Kinsey, JICA program chair.

More from this section

Rep. discusses legislative session

Rep. discusses legislative session

State Rep. Edna Jackson discussed legislation that passed during the past General Assembly session, and those bills that didn’t pass at Thursday’s Glynn County Democratic Women’s Luncheon.

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.

County awards bid for beach project

County awards bid for beach project

After three attempts to vote on a contract for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project, the Glynn County Commission chose a vendor at Thursday’s special-called meeting.

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

After a long gap for COVID-19, the fish were biting again for the special needs children at Blythe Island Regional Park, where they enjoyed the best access ever on a new fishing platform.