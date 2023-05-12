Submitted by Craig Peterson
The Jekyll Island Citizens Association (JICA) recently held a meeting. Its program was Colonial Agriculture on Jekyll Island, presented by Jim McKenna, Ph.D. professor emeritus at Virginia Tech.
The presentation discussed agriculture on Jekyll Island from the days of the Native American inhabitants up to the beginning of the Jekyll Island Club era and how those very early harvests were instrumental in the success of the young Georgia colony.
Pictured are Craig Patterson, JICA president, from left, Mckenna and Joanne Kinsey, JICA program chair.