Submitted by Craig Patterson
The Jekyll Island Citizens Association (JICA) recent meeting centered on hurricane preparedness, with panelists from Glynn County and Jekyll Island. Pictured are Joanne Kinsey, program chair; J. Dennis Gailey, III, director of public safety, Jekyll Island Authority; Noel Jensen, deputy executive director, Jekyll Island Authority; Craig Patterson, JICA president; Andy Leanza, Glynn County director of Emergency Management & Homeland Security; and Sharon Courson, deputy director of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.