091922_JICA
Buy Now

Submitted by Craig Patterson

The Jekyll Island Citizens Association (JICA) recent meeting centered on hurricane preparedness, with panelists from Glynn County and Jekyll Island. Pictured are Joanne Kinsey, program chair; J. Dennis Gailey, III, director of public safety, Jekyll Island Authority; Noel Jensen, deputy executive director, Jekyll Island Authority; Craig Patterson, JICA president; Andy Leanza, Glynn County director of Emergency Management & Homeland Security; and Sharon Courson, deputy director of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

More from this section