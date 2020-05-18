051820_engWilliams
Jessica Williams and Ted Lewis

Jessica DeLuca Williams and Ted William Lewis, both of Blackshear, announce their engagement and forthcoming nuptials.

The future-bride is the daughter of Troy Jerry DeLuca of Brunswick and the late Bertie and James Dubberly, both formerly of Brunswick. Her grandparents were the late Gladys and Claude Crews, formerly of Brunswick, and the late Jessie Jones, formerly of Brunswick.

She is a 1991 graduate of Glynn Academy and a 1994 graduate of Brunswick Junior College.

The groom-to-be is the son of Cathy and Gerald Steward of Blackshear and the late Ted W. Lewis Sr. of Wartrace, Tenn. His grandparents are Ruth R. Cochran of Blackshear, the late J.R. Cochran, formerly of Blackshear, and the late Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Lewis, formerly of Hazlehurst.

An early evening wedding is planned for May 23 at Steward’s Landing in Blackshear. Invitations will be sent.

