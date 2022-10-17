Submitted by Patricia Bowman
The Jekyll Cottage Weavers will host an exhibition titled Woven Treasures through the Nov. 20. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The Cottage Weavers are a part of the Jekyll Island Arts Association and meet upstairs in Goodyear Cottage in the historic district to create their wares. A loom is pictured during one of their meetings.