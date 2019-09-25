Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club staffed the People’s Choice Award booth at the 2019 Shrimp & Grits Festival. Funds will be used to support local charities, such as multiple programs at Burroughs Mollette Elementary School, local SOAR program, Toys for Tots, Naval Jr. ROTC programs, the Marion Medical Mission, the Salvation Army, Safe Harbor, Manna House, Golden Isles Youth Orchestra and other worthy causes. Pictured are Rotary secretary Mike Boyd, from left, Rotary president Charles Collins, Rotary members Jim McKenna and Ron Franke.