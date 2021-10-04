100421_jekyll

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club, in partnership with the Jekyll Island Foundation and Jekyll Island Authority, recently began refurbishing approximately 100 weathered teak benches around the island. Many of the benches are commemorative tribute gifts purchased by Foundation donors. The benches are a part of the Authority’s ongoing initiative to maintain the island’s natural biking and walking areas, including providing spaces for rest and contemplation. The benches will undergo repairs and staining/sealing by the Rotary Club and the project will be completed throughout the next year. Pictured are Rotarians Charles Collins, from left, Al Tate, Mike Thompson and John Waters.

