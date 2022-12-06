Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club was recently presented an in-depth ballot synopsis of amendments, referendums and the SPLOST proposal by Rotarian Jimmy Mooney.
Pictured are Mooney, left, and club president Glenn Cook.
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed one of the friendliest audiences Monday he’ll ever face.
A fundraiser for Hope 1312 Collective brought the community together for an important cause and surpassed the nonprofit’s fundraising goal during an evening of festive cheer.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has resigned, leaving the post he held for 18 months to pursue a new work opportunity, he said.
The annual downtown Christmas parade took place Saturday night in downtown Brunswick.
The Georgia Elvis Festival at Epworth drew full houses to Strickland Auditorium as followers came from as far as California, organizers said.
The first thing you want to do when you get your hands on Gail Rivard’s old song book is to see if the composer signed it.