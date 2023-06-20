Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Ben West, the executive director of finance and administration for the Mercer University School of Medicine and Mercer Medicine.
Mercer, in conjunction with the Jekyll Island Authority, is currently building an immediate care facility in the Beach Village on Jekyll. The anticipated opening date is between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1. It will be about 4,500 square feet and have eight exam rooms.
Pictured from left are West, from left, club president Glenn Cook and Rotarian David Buisson.