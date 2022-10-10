Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted John Stevenson, board member of Elefence International. Elefence International is an American nonprofit organization that supports elephant conservation projects in Africa. For the past 28 years, it has supported projects that reduce elephant-human conflict by involving local people.
Their current and ongoing project is with Wildlife Action Group (WAG) in Malawi.
Pictured are Stevenson, from left, Rotarian Al Tate, and Glenn Cook, club president.