Submitted by J. Charles Collins
Patrick Eades, executive director of Skylark, spoke at the Jekyll Island Rotary Club’s breakfast meeting. Eades explained that since 1992 Skylark has provided a resource for women and men in Southeast Georgia who are facing issues of unplanned pregnancies. Services are provided free of charge and include pregnancy testing, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, ultrasounds, options counseling, parenting counseling, maternity clothes and baby items. Pictured are presenting Rotarian Ed Leonard, left, with Eades.