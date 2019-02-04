Submitted by J. Charles Collins
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Bill Dawson, general manager of the Georgia Ports Authority-Brunswick. Dawson reported on the robust economic impact of the Brunswick ports to the local economy. Currently, the Brunswick Colonel’s Island port, at 1,700 acres, is the largest auto port in the United States in area and second largest in terms of tons of cargo for automotive trade. The Port of Brunswick supports over 10,000 jobs across Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne, Brantley and Camden Counties.
Pictured are presenting Rotarian Norman Haft, left, and Dawson.